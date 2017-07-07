Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Could see major role increase
Koyack could have a major role in the Jacksonville offense, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
A 2015 seventh-round pick, Koyack was efficient with his limited work last season, catching 19 of 24 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown. He should have a chance to compete with Marcedes Lewis and Mychal Rivera for the starting tight end job, potentially offering the best mix of receiving and blocking skills. Regardless of which player wins the job, the Jaguars seemingly plan to limit the involvement of their tight ends in the passing game, instead hoping to get the most out of rookie back Leonard Fournette and the wideout trio of Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns. The team is unlikely to make heavy use of two-TE formations after adding two fullbacks in the offseason.
