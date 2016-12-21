Koyack (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Jacksonville's attrition at tight end has given Koyack an opportunity to see increased playing time in the offense. He's played 30 or more snaps in each of his last five games, but Koyack has just six catches for 48 yards on 10 targets in that stretch. Koyack was limited in last Wednesday's practice, but he was ultimately able to play against the Texans. Provided he can continue to practice throughout the week, Koyack's status for Saturday shouldn't be in jeopardy.