Koyack (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's season finale against the Colts after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

With fellow tight end Neal Sterling iffy to play Sunday after not practicing this week, Koyack appears on track to head the Jaguars' Week 17 TE corps. Even in such a role, his fantasy upside remains limited, as Koyack turned his 52 snaps in Week 16's win over the Titans into just two catches (on two targets) for 12 yards.