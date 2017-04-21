Jaguars' Blake Bortles: No decision made on contract option yet

According to general manager David Caldwell, the Jaguars have not yet decided whether to exercise the fifth-year option of Bortles' contract, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

The third overall pick in 2014, Bortles has largely disappointed through his first three seasons, as evidenced by his career 6.59 yards per attempt, 69:51 TD:INT, and 11-34 record as a starter. Although he'll still only be 25 years old this season, his option would equal the average of the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, which is territory Bortles clearly doesn't belong in. Unsurprisingly, the Jaguars won't admit that directly, but the most likely scenario seems to be them declining his option and hoping the urgency of a contract year inspires improvement from Bortles ahead of a possible franchise tag next offseason.