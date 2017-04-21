Jaguars' Blake Bortles: No decision made on contract option
According to general manager David Caldwell, the Jaguars have not yet decided whether to exercise the fifth-year option of Bortles' contract, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Bortles, the third overall pick in 2014, has been largely disappointing through his first three seasons, evidenced by his career 6.59 yards per attempt, 69:51 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and 11-34 record as a starter. Although he'll still only be 25 years old this season, his fifth-year option would equal the average of the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, which is territory Bortles clearly doesn't belong in. Unsurprisingly, the Jaguars won't directly admit that, and say they're still evaluating his situation, but the most likely scenario seems to be them declining his option and hoping the urgency from a contract year inspires improvement from Bortles ahead of a possible franchise tag next offseason.
More News
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Fifth-year option could be declined•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Says he's happy with offseason progress•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Played through shoulder, wrist concerns in 2016•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Finishes with consecutive 300-yard performances•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: Eclipses 300 yards in win for first time•
-
Jaguars' Blake Bortles: To remain starter•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....