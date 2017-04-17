Albert did not attend the Jaguars' opening day of offseason workouts Monday as he seeks a new contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Albert was acquired from the Dolphins in late February for a 2018 seventh-round pick, and although he still has two years remaining on the five-year, $47 million pact he signed back in 2014, Albert is already searching for a new deal in Jacksonville. Since the workouts that started Monday are voluntary, the Jags cannot fine Albert for not attending, but that doesn't mean the team won't be bothered by his absence. In what will be his 10th season, Albert is projected to start at left tackle for the Jaguars, making his situation an unwanted development at a key position.
