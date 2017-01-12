Hill saw his first action of the season in the Jaguars' Week 17 loss to the Colts, rushing twice for 11 yards.

Hill was promoted to the 53-man roster in mid-December and was active for the Jags' final three contests. He did not carry the ball in Week 15 against Houston or Week 16 against Tennessee, but he logged a pair of carries, including a seven-yards scamper, in the season finale. Hill, 24, is unlikely to stick with the Jaguars' long-term and figures to find himself on a practice squad in 2017.