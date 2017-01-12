Jaguars' Bronson Hill: Logs two carries in season finale
Hill saw his first action of the season in the Jaguars' Week 17 loss to the Colts, rushing twice for 11 yards.
Hill was promoted to the 53-man roster in mid-December and was active for the Jags' final three contests. He did not carry the ball in Week 15 against Houston or Week 16 against Tennessee, but he logged a pair of carries, including a seven-yards scamper, in the season finale. Hill, 24, is unlikely to stick with the Jaguars' long-term and figures to find himself on a practice squad in 2017.