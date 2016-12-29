Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Another limited practice Thursday

Ivory (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.

More on Ivory's status once the Jaguars' final injury report of the season is released Friday, but with T.J. Yeldon on IR and Denard Robinson (ankle) also limited at practice this week, Corey Grant is currently the team's top fully healthy option at running back in advance of Sunday's game against the Colts.

