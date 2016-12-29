Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Another limited practice Thursday
Ivory (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.
More on Ivory's status once the Jaguars' final injury report of the season is released Friday, but with T.J. Yeldon on IR and Denard Robinson (ankle) also limited at practice this week, Corey Grant is currently the team's top fully healthy option at running back in advance of Sunday's game against the Colts.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Limited Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Hamstring issue•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Tops 100 total yards in win•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Leads team with 44 yards rushing Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Removed from injury report•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Spotted at Friday's practice•