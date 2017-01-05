Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Finishes disappointing season on inactive list

Ivory amassed 439 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and 186 receiving yards in his first season with the Jaguars.

It was a disappointing year for Ivory, who was expected to serve as the Jaguars' primary short-yardage back after a successful 2015 campaign in New York. He was limited to only 11 games due to injuries, and he began the season on the inactive list following a personal medical issue. After that, Ivory never truly found his groove, struggling to a career-low average of just 3.8 yards per carry. The highlight of the 28-year-old's season was an 18-carry, 107-yard outburst against the Chiefs on Nov. 6, but that would be the first, and only, time he'd top 50 yards in a single game on the season. Over his final five games of the year, Ivory carried the ball 40 times, reaching the end zone only once. After signing a five-year deal with the Jags last offseason, all indications are that Ivory will return in 2017 for a relatively team-friendly $4.5 million. Ivory will likely split time with T.J. Yeldon again in what should be a more productive offense under a new coaching regime.