Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Hamstring issue

Ivory was unable to finish Saturday's win over the Titans due to a hamstring issue, the Florida Times Union reports. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ivory logged 14 carries for 45 yards and a TD and caught four passes for 69 yards.

With Denard Robinson inactive and T.J. Yeldon knocked out of the game in the first half with an ankle injury, Corey Grant saw a season-high nine carries for 27 yards Saturday. With a trio of injured ball carriers in play, how the Jaguars' Week 17 backfield will be constituted remains unclear. Roster moves and practice participation levels this coming week figure to shed light on the situation as next Sunday's season finale against the Colts approaches.