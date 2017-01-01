Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Inactive for Week 17 versus Colts
Ivory (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 matchup versus the Colts, the team's official site reports.
The veteran running back was thought to have had a chance of giving it a go Sunday, but will instead cede the backfield work to the likes of Denard Robinson and Corey Grant.
More News
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Another limited practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Limited Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Hamstring issue•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Tops 100 total yards in win•
-
Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Leads team with 44 yards rushing Sunday•