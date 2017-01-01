Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Inactive for Week 17 versus Colts

Ivory (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 matchup versus the Colts, the team's official site reports.

The veteran running back was thought to have had a chance of giving it a go Sunday, but will instead cede the backfield work to the likes of Denard Robinson and Corey Grant.

