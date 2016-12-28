Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Limited Wednesday

Ivory (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

The running back continues to nurse a hamstring issue, which kept him from finishing Sunday's win over the Titans. Prior to exiting, he carried 14 times for 45 yards and a score, in addition to catching four passes for 69 yards. With T.J. Yeldon on IR an Denard Robinson also limited Wednesday, more of the rushing burden could fall on the shoulders of Corey Grant in Week 17.