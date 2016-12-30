Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Listed as questionable for Week 17

Ivory (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Colts.

Given that he was able to practice all week, albeit in a limited fashion, we'd expect Ivory to give it a go in Sunday's 1:00 ET tilt. If he ends up limited at all in Week 17, however, Denard Robinson (who does not carry an injury designation) and Corey Grant are candidates to see added work in the Jacksonville backfield Sunday.