Jaguars' Chris Ivory: Tops 100 total yards in win

Ivory rushed 14 times for 45 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for 69 yards on six targets in Sunday's 38-17 win over the Titans.

Ivory split carries with Corey Grant after T.J. Yeldon left early with an ankle injury. His touchdown came from one yard out just after the two-minute warning in the first half, but he opened the door for the Titans with a fumble in his own territory on the first possession of the second half. While he almost fumbled again after taking a screen pass 37 yards later in the quarter, Ivory was ruled down before the ball came out. Ball security problems have limited the powerful running back's production in the past, but Jacksonville's inability to get ahead in games has been a far larger issue.