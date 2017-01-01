Grant rushed 18 times for 122 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Colts.

Grant served as the primary running back in the season finale with Chris Ivory (hamstring) and T.J. Yeldon (ankle) both held out. The second-year man out of Auburn took full advantage of the opportunity, topping 100 yards for the first time in his career. Grant was averaging just 3.0 yards per carry heading into this one, but raised that mark all the way to 5.1 thanks in large part to a 57-yard touchdown run. He finishes the season with 164 yards and a touchdown on 32 rushing attempts, as well as four catches for 35 yards and another touchdown.