Grant rushed nine times for 27 yards, and caught one of three targets for five more in Saturday's 38-17 win over the Titans.

Grant split carries with Chris Ivory after T.J. Yeldon left the game early on due to an ankle injury. The second-year running back out of Auburn came in with 15 yards on five carries in 2016, and tied his season average with 3.0 yards per attempt here. Expect a similar workload for Grant next week in Indianapolis if Yeldon is unable to suit up.

