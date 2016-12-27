Jaguars' Daryl Richardson: Claimed by Jags
The Jaguars claimed Richardson of waivers Monday.
Released by the Steelers in advance of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Richardson was subject to the NFL's claiming process. With the Jaguars, he could make an impact in a backfield dealing with multiple injuries, including T.J. Yeldon, who was placed on IR on Monday due to an ankle injury.
