Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Appears in 13 games in 2016

Robinson appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars in 2016, rushing 41 times for 144 yards for an average of 3.5 yards per carry.

Robinson was relegated to mostly spot duty in 2016, as the Jaguars relied heavily on the combination of Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon, neither of whom proved to be overly productive in their own right. With Yeldon and Ivory banged up throughout the year, Robinson had a few opportunities to see an increased workload, most notably against the Bills (Nov. 27) and Broncos (Dec. 4), when he carried 13 and 17 times, respectively. He failed to rush for more than nine yards on a single carry in either contest, however, a hallmark of a Jaguars rushing attack that was among the most pitiful in the NFL on a week-to-week basis. Since entering the league as a converted quarterback in 2013, Robinson has held a steady role as a backup running back for the Jaguars, but with his contract set to expire this offseason, his future with the team is very much clouded. Considering both Yeldon and Ivory should be back in 2017, Robinson is perhaps more expendable than at any point in the past.