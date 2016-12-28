Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Limited Wednesday

Robinson (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Robinson is still nursing the injury that kept him out of Saturday's win over the Titans, and his status for the Jags' Week 17 matchup with the Colts is firmly up in the air. With T.J. Yeldon on IR and Chris Ivory (hamstring) also limited, Jacksonville may be forced to lean more heavily on Corey Grant on Sunday.

