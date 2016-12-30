Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Not on injury report

Robinson (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's season finale against the Colts after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

With T.J. Yeldon on IR and Chris Ivory (hamstring) listed as questionable this week, the Jaguars may be forced to lean more heavily on the likes of Robinson and Corey Grant on Sunday. Robinson remains a speculative fantasy play this weekend, but his Week 17 fantasy upside would be boosted in the event that Ivory ends up being scratched Sunday.