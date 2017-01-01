Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Starting RB candidate in Week 17

Robinson is a candidate to start at running back against the Colts in Week 17 with Chris Ivory (hamstring) declared inactive, ESPN's Mike DiRocco reports.

The multi-tool back will therefore look to shake off an ankle injury that cost him time and close out a disappointing 2016 with a chance to flash his wares against a vulnerable Colts defense. After gaining a career-high 582 yards in 2014, Robinson has rushed for a combined 393 over the last two seasons, with just one touchdown over that span. Also available in the Jaguars' Week 17 backfield are Corey Grant, Bronson Hill and Joe Banyard.