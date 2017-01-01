Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Starting RB candidate in Week 17
Robinson is a candidate to start at running back against the Colts in Week 17 with Chris Ivory (hamstring) declared inactive, ESPN's Mike DiRocco reports.
The multi-tool back will therefore look to shake off an ankle injury that cost him time and close out a disappointing 2016 with a chance to flash his wares against a vulnerable Colts defense. After gaining a career-high 582 yards in 2014, Robinson has rushed for a combined 393 over the last two seasons, with just one touchdown over that span. Also available in the Jaguars' Week 17 backfield are Corey Grant, Bronson Hill and Joe Banyard.
More News
-
Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Not on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Limited Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Won't play this week•
-
Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Remains sidelined in Week 15•