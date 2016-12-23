Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Won't play this week

Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Titans.

Robinson's absence is more of a hit to the Jaguars' backfield depth than it is to fantasy owners, with both T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory off the team's Week 16 injury report.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola