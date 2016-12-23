Jaguars' Denard Robinson: Won't play this week
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Titans.
Robinson's absence is more of a hit to the Jaguars' backfield depth than it is to fantasy owners, with both T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory off the team's Week 16 injury report.
