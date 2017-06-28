Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: Begins running after surgery
Ramsey (abdomen), who underwent surgery less than two weeks ago to repair a core muscle, was already able to begin running on Wednesday, John Reid of Jacksonville.com reports.
Ramsey was originally expected to be sidelined for six weeks following the surgery, but he could be ready to return by the start of training camp given his ability to run just 12 days after the procedure. The second-year cornerback appears to be ahead of schedule in the rehab process, while he's eager to improve upon a successful rookie campaign in which he racked up 65 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.
