Myers converted 27 of 34 field-goal attempts and 29 of 32 extra points during the 2016 season.

In a disappointing season for the entire Jaguars offense, Myers remained dependable. Although his low field goal percentage of 79 percent may not affirm that notion, it should be noted that five of his seven misses came from beyond 50 yards. Under contract through next season, Myers will return in 2017 as a middling fantasy option at kicker.