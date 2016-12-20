Cyprien forced a fumble while collecting 17 tackles in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Cyprien is on fire, as he's posted 31 tackles over his last two games after not having more than 12 in any other game this season. As a safety, he's looking like a fantastic waiver wire add in IDP leagues if he's still available.

