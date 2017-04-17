Pinkard signed a contract with Jaguars on Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of Jacksonville.com reports.

Pinkard is a second-year receiver out of Old Dominion who's yet to appear in an NFL game. He's far from guaranteed a spot on the Week 1 roster and will thus need to fight for a depth receiver job or a role on special teams this summer.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories