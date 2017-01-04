Nix signed a reserve/futures contract with the Jaguars on Wednesday, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM Jacksonville reports.

Nix, a former Notre Dame standout and third-round pick by the Texans in 2014, has already bounced around between four organizations in his brief career, but has just four career games (all with the Giants in 2015) on his ledger. He was a member of the Jaguars' practice squad from Oct. 25 onward, but the team never added him onto the 53-man roster. Nix is set to attend training camp with the Jaguars, but he'll likely face an uphill battle in making the club in 2017.