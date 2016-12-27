Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Catches, tosses touchdown in win

Lee caught three of seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown and added a 30-yard scoring strike in Saturday's win over Tennessee.

Lee got the Jaguars' upset efforts started early with a leaping 21-yard touchdown connection with Blake Bortles on a deep fade. The two sealed the game with a deep fade late in the fourth quarter, that time with Lee doing the passing. Lee has been quiet for much of the year during a disappointing season in Jacksonville, but has scored his only three touchdowns of the season in the team's last six games. With much of the organization, particularly interim head coach Doug Marrone and quarterback Blake Bortles, coming into Week 17 with something to prove, expect the offense to, again, let it all hang out on Sunday.