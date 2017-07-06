Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Competing with Hurns

Lee will compete with Allen Hurns for the No. 2 receiver job, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews reports.

Lee, Hurns and Allen Robinson were all part of the same 2014 rookie class, with the former actually selected first (No. 39 overall) among the trio, while Hurns came in as an undrafted free agent. Hurns got a four-year extension last offseason after thriving in his first two campaigns, only to fall flat during an injury-marred 2016 season in which Lee finally stayed healthy and emerged as a useful weapon. Hurns' contract might seem to give him an advantage in the position battle, but the Jags actually can release him after this season without significant cap ramifications. Meanwhile, Lee and Robinson are entering the final year of their rookie contracts, potentially leaving the team with three major decisions at the position next offseason. The battle between Lee and Hurns took on added significance when the Jags drafted Leonard Fournette and acquired two fullbacks in the offseason, strongly hinting at a desire to cut down on the use of three-wide formations. The Jags could rotate receivers in two-wide sets, and with no major pass-catching threat at tight end, the team may be able to keep three wideouts heavily involved without going pass heavy.