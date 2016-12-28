Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited at practice
Lee was limited at practice Wednesday with a hip injury.
The nature of the ailment is unclear at this point, but if Lee continues to face limitations Thursday and Friday, his status for the Jags' Week 17 meeting with Indianapolis could be in jeopardy. The USC product has been one of only a few bright spots for the three-win Jaguars this season, and he accounted for two touchdowns -- one passing, one receiving -- in the team's Week 16 trouncing of the Titans.
