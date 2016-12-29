Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited practice Thursday

Lee (hip) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Per the Florida Times-Union, Lee is dealing with a hip flexor. It's an issue that could result in the wideout being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts if he is unable to practice fully Friday.

