Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited practice Thursday
Lee (hip) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Per the Florida Times-Union, Lee is dealing with a hip flexor. It's an issue that could result in the wideout being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts if he is unable to practice fully Friday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited at practice•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Catches, tosses touchdown in win•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Held catchless but scores on kickoff return in Week 15•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Career-high 113 yards in loss•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Scores for second consecutive week•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Scores first touchdown against Lions•