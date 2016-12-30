Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable this week
Lee (hip flexor) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Colts after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
We'd expect Lee to be a go for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff and if so, he'll look to finish his 2016 breakout season on a positive note, on the heels of a 3/37/1 effort in Week 16's win over the Titans, in which Lee saw action on 61 of the Jaguars' 72 snaps on offense. The 2014 second-rounder heads in Week 17 with 57 catches (on 96 targets) for 765 yards and three TDs in 15 contests.
More News
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Limited at practice•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Catches, tosses touchdown in win•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Held catchless but scores on kickoff return in Week 15•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Career-high 113 yards in loss•
-
Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Scores for second consecutive week•