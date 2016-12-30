Jaguars' Marqise Lee: Listed as questionable this week

Lee (hip flexor) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season finale against the Colts after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

We'd expect Lee to be a go for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff and if so, he'll look to finish his 2016 breakout season on a positive note, on the heels of a 3/37/1 effort in Week 16's win over the Titans, in which Lee saw action on 61 of the Jaguars' 72 snaps on offense. The 2014 second-rounder heads in Week 17 with 57 catches (on 96 targets) for 765 yards and three TDs in 15 contests.

