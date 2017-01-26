Bennett spent the 2016 season on the injured reserve due to a calf injury.

Bennett's season was marred by injuries from the beginning. He dealt with a hip ailment in the preseason before suffering a calf injury that rendered him out for the entirety of Jacksonville's 2016 campaign. The injured reserve designation ensures that Bennett will stay with the Jaguars for at least one more year, as he will try to make an impact on a front seven that saw great contributions from defensive tackles Malik Jackson and Sen'Derrick Marks in 2016.