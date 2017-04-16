Jack is preparing to handle a three-down, full-time role, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.

Head coach Doug Marrone said he envisions Jack in a three-down role, but it isn't exactly clear how that will happen in a Jacksonville defense which also features Paul Posluszny and Telvin Smith in the linebacking corps. While the team might consider taking Posluszny off the field in its nickel defense, Jack will first need to prove that such a transition would actually be wise. The 2016 second-round selection started 10 of 16 games as a rookie, but he only logged 239 defensive snaps while splitting playing time with Dan Skuta, who was released by the Jaguars on Tuesday. Smith and Posluszny both topped 1,000 snaps last season while combining for 250 tackles.