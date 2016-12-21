Jaguars' Neal Sterling: Does not practice Wednesday
Sterling (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Sterling's absence from Wednesday's practice was not entirely unexpected, as he's just days removed from leaving Sunday's game with a concussion. Unfortunately, Sterling and the Jaguars are on a short week, which makes his absence from practice especially concerning. If he's unable to return to practice before the end of the week, Alex Ellis could be called on to serve as the Jaguars' No. 2 tight end against the Titans.
