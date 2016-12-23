Jaguars' Neal Sterling: Ruled out this week
Sterling (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Titans.
With Sterling out, Ben Koyack is in line to head the Jaguars' TE corps Saturday, with Alex Ellis on hand to work in a reserve capacity.
