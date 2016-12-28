Jaguars' Neal Sterling: Sidelined Wednesday
Sterling (concussion) was held out of Wednesday's practice.
Sterling sat out last week's win over Tennessee due to a concussion he suffered in Week 15, and he may be in danger of having to sit out once again. If he can't register at least a limited participation in practice Thursday or Friday, it would be surprising to see him play come Sunday. If he's eventually held out, look for Alex Ellis to serve as the No. 2 tight end once again.
