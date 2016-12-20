Jaguars' Paul Posluszny: Records 11 stops in Week 15
Posluszny registered 11 tackles in the Jaguars' 21-20 loss to the Texans.
Posluszny is finishing the season on a solid note by posting back-to-back double-digit tackle totals after four games in which he had six or fewer tackles. He now has seven games with at least 10 tackles on the season, and although he struggled for a month, he remains a strong IDP option.
