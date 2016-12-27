Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Lands on IR
Yeldon (ankle) has been placed on IR by the Jaguars, NFL.com reports.
With Yeldon unavailable for the Jaguars' season finale against the Colts and the team's backfield dealing with injuries to Denard Robinson and Chris Ivory as well, the Jaguars claimed RB Daryl Richardson off waivers from the Steelers on Monday.
