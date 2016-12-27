Yeldon (ankle) has been placed on IR by the Jaguars, NFL.com reports.

With Yeldon unavailable for the Jaguars' season finale against the Colts and the team's backfield dealing with injuries to Denard Robinson and Chris Ivory as well, the Jaguars claimed RB Daryl Richardson off waivers from the Steelers on Monday.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola