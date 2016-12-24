Jaguars' T.J. Yeldon: Suffers ankle injury Saturday
Yeldon is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Titans due to an ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Yeldon suffered the injury on his second carry of the day. If he's unable to return, Chris Ivory will handle the majority of touches afforded Jags runnings backs in Week 16.
