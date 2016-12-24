Yeldon is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Titans due to an ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Yeldon suffered the injury on his second carry of the day. If he's unable to return, Chris Ivory will handle the majority of touches afforded Jags runnings backs in Week 16.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola