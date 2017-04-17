Bohanon signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Ryan O'Halloran of Jacksonville.com reports.

The Jaguars haven't utilized a fullback in two years but will break that trend by signing Bohanon, who was the lead blocker for Chris Ivory for three years with the Jets from 2013 to 2015. Coincidental or not, those three seasons were the most productive of Ivory's career.