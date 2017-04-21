Howard was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars on Friday, ESPN's Adam Caplan reports.

Howard appeared in 15 games for the Browns last season as an undrafted rookie out of Miami and racked up 20 tackles and one pass defensed along the way. He will try to crack the Jaguars' 53-man roster as a depth option in the secondary and a possible kickoff return specialist as well.

