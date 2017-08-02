Jaguars' Tyler Gaffney: Signs with Jags
Gaffney signed with the Jaguars on Wednesday.
The Jaguars were able to create room for Gaffney following the departure of offensive lineman Brandon Albert. The former Patriot and three-year veteran will bring with him two super bowl rings to Jacksonville. In all likelihood, Gaffney will serve as a special teams asset if he cracks the 53-man roster.
