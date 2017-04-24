Jake Long: Announces retirement
Long announced Monday on his personal Twitter account that he will retire from professional football.
Long, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, earned trips to the Pro Bowl in his first four seasons with the Dolphins before injuries derailed his career. The 31-year-old, who hadn't appeared in more than 10 games in a season since 2013, decided it was best to step away from the game while he was in the midst of rehabbing an Achilles injury he suffered on Nov. 13. Long appeared in 77 career NFL games with the Dolphins, Rams and Vikings.
