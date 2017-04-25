Jamaal Charles: Getting closer to 100 percent

Charles (knee) is approaching 100 percent in his recovery, per a video released by his agent Monday, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

In the video, Charles is seen performing agility drills ably, planting and cutting on both of his surgically-repaired knees. Among his battery of ailments last season, the most serious was a torn meniscus in the right knee, which was notably not encased in a brace during the aforementioned workout. It remains to be seen where Charles will land as a free agent, but the veteran RB appears to be ready, if called upon by an interested organization.