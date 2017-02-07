James Starks: Waived by Packers

Starks (concussion) has been waived by the Packers with a non-football-injury designation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Starks was only able to take the field for nine games this season, ending the year on concussion protocol. The 30-year-old running back rushed for a measly 145 yards on 63 carries while recording in 19 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns in those nine contests. Starks' role on offense quickly diminished due to injuries and the emergence of Ty Montgomery as the new quick-paced, pass-catching target out of the backfield. The veteran now heads into free agency after spending the past seven seasons in Green Bay, the only place he has called home over his NFL career. It remains unseen how much Starks has left in the tank, especially when you factor in his injury plagued 2016 campaign, but he could find his way onto a team in need of a third-down back.