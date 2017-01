Wilder is switching from running back to linebacker for the 2017 season, Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wilder spent 2014 and 2015 on practice squads as a running back and had his 2016 season cut short due to a head injury. He hasn't played defense since high school, where he was one of the best defenders in his area. He isn't currently with a team, and he's free to sign at any point.