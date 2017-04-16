Odrick (shoulder) has drawn interest from the Giants, Seahawks and Eagles, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.

Odrick was released by the Jaguars in February after completing just two seasons of a five-year, $42.5 million contract -- a deal that was widely viewed as an overpay at the time. Coming off a season in which he was limited to one sack and 12 tackles in six games while dealing with shoulder, triceps, quad and ankle injuries, the 29-year-old defensive tackle will have to settle for a much smaller contract in his second crack at free agency. He did have 4.5 or more sacks in four of five seasons from 2011 to 2015 while with the Dolphins and Jaguars, playing all 16 games in each of those years. Odrick would make sense as a discount/fallback option for a Giants defense that recently lost DT Jonathan Hankins to the Colts. Seattle could also use interior line help, whereas Philadelphia seems to have addressed that area by trading for Timmy Jernigan to join Fletcher Cox. Odrick should have time to work his way back to full strength before training camp.