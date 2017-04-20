Fanaika annouced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Mark Kaboly of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Fanaika announced his decision via his personal Instagram account shortly after he was released by the Steelers earlier in the day. He'll finish his professional career without having appeared in a game after spending just one season in the league.

