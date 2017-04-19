Fanaika was waived by the Steelers on Wednesday, Bryan DeArdo of 247 Sports reports.

Fanaika was just signed in late March and it isn't clear why he was let go so quickly. Thankfully he has plenty of time to find a new home in advance of team training camps in late July.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories